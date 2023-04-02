03132023 1 Kellan Fanson bb

Kellan Fanson, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KELLAN FANSON

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dustin White.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Unity doubleheader.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Dawson Foster, Sullivan, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

DAWSON FOSTER

Sullivan baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.T. Realmuto.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

Shayne Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

SHAYNE IMMKE

St. Joseph-Ogden softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Travis Kelce.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Eleanor Laufenberg, Champaign Academy High, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ELEANOR LAUFENBERG

Champaign Academy High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Monaco Grand Prix.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Bryson McDaniel, Oakwood, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRYSON McDANIEL

Oakwood boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dave Jacobs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic curling.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Justin Slazas, Westville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JUSTIN SLAZAS

Westville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Burnett.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Kallie Stutsman, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KALLIE STUTSMAN

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Bunting.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

Kate Wilson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KATE WILSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... badminton.

Clara Wood, UNI, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CLARA WOOD

Uni High girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rose Lavelle.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Manchester United F.C.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Wimbledon final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... ultimate fishing.

