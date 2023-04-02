KELLAN FANSON
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dustin White.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Unity doubleheader.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
DAWSON FOSTER
Sullivan baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.T. Realmuto.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
SHAYNE IMMKE
St. Joseph-Ogden softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Travis Kelce.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ELEANOR LAUFENBERG
Champaign Academy High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Monaco Grand Prix.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
BRYSON McDANIEL
Oakwood boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dave Jacobs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic curling.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
JUSTIN SLAZAS
Westville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Burnett.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
KALLIE STUTSMAN
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Bunting.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
KATE WILSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... badminton.
CLARA WOOD
Uni High girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rose Lavelle.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Manchester United F.C.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Wimbledon final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... ultimate fishing.