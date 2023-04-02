03132023 Drew McTaggart tr 1
Drew McTaggart, Watseka, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

DREW McTAGGART

Watseka boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

03132023 Anna Quinlan tr 2

Anna Quinlan, Rantoul, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ANNA QUINLAN

Rantoul girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Cole.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

03132023 Rose Talbert tr 1

Rose Talbert, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ROSE TALBERT

Monticello girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Grace Talbert.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Monticello.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2023 IHSA Class 2A track and field state meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... badminton.

03132023 2 Landon Waldrop tr

Landon Waldrop, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LANDON WALDROP

ALAH boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a New Orleans Pelicans game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

