HALEY CARLTON
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aly Raisman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the track and field Olympic Trials.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
NICK HOFER
Hoopeston Area baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.
ETHAN McLAIN
Salt Fork boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Michigan football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
GAVIN PARKERSON
Armstrong-Potomac baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an MLB game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.