Haley Carlton, TR, GRF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

HALEY CARLTON

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aly Raisman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the track and field Olympic Trials.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

Nick Hofer, BB, HOOP, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

NICK HOFER

Hoopeston Area baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.

Ethan McLain, TR, SF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ETHAN McLAIN

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Michigan football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Gavin Parkerson, BB, AP, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

GAVIN PARKERSON

Armstrong-Potomac baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an MLB game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

