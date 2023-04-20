MASON KUTEMEIER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Carson Rigsby.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
SAM McMILLAN
Iroquois West baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coco Crisp.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
DYLAN MOORE
Unity baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Adonis Creed.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
CARTER PHILLIPS
Tri-County baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.