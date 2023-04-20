03132023 1 Mason Kutemeier bb

Mason Kutemeier, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MASON KUTEMEIER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Carson Rigsby.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Sam McMillan, Iroquois West, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

SAM McMILLAN

Iroquois West baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coco Crisp.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

Dylan Moore, Unity, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

DYLAN MOORE

Unity baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Adonis Creed.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Carter Phillips, Tri-County, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CARTER PHILLIPS

Tri-County baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

