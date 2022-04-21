JACOB GRONSKY
Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Cena.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... WrestleMania.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
KERRI PIERCE
Tuscola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taylor Musgrave.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college softball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
DELANEY RECORD
St. Thomas More softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ABI TAPUAIGA
Judah Christian girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Maggie Pritts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S.A. women’s volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.