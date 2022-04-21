Listen to this article

JACOB GRONSKY

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Cena.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... WrestleMania.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

KERRI PIERCE

Tuscola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taylor Musgrave.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college softball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

DELANEY RECORD

St. Thomas More softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

ABI TAPUAIGA

Judah Christian girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Maggie Pritts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S.A. women’s volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos