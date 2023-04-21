MAX BRUGGMAN

Fisher baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jeremiah Todd.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Brewers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Oklahoma State football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

HUNTER CANNON

Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jon Jones.

➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

ALAYNA EARLE

Clinton girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... DeAnna Price.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

TRAVIS TIERNAN

Oakwood baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).