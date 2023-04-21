MAX BRUGGMAN
Fisher baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jeremiah Todd.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Brewers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Oklahoma State football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
HUNTER CANNON
Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jon Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
ALAYNA EARLE
Clinton girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... DeAnna Price.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
TRAVIS TIERNAN
Oakwood baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.