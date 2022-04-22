Listen to this article

TY BERRY

Watseka baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Clayton Kershaw.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • an NBA game.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • football.

CASSIE McQUEEN

Urbana girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Rose Lavelle.

Her favorite team is ...

  • U.S. women’s soccer.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Women’s World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • volleyball.

MASON WALKER

Clinton baseballHis favorite athlete is ..

  • . Mike Trout.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

ELLIE WIEGAND

Arthur Christian School girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Trevor Zegras.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Anaheim Ducks.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • an NHL game.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... hockey.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos