TY BERRY
Watseka baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Clayton Kershaw.
His favorite team is ...
- the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- an NBA game.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- football.
CASSIE McQUEEN
Urbana girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...
- Rose Lavelle.
Her favorite team is ...
- U.S. women’s soccer.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Women’s World Cup.
Her favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- volleyball.
MASON WALKER
Clinton baseballHis favorite athlete is ..
- . Mike Trout.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
ELLIE WIEGAND
Arthur Christian School girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...
- Trevor Zegras.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Anaheim Ducks.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- an NHL game.
Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... hockey.