Clayton Leonard, TR, IW, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CLAYTON LEONARD

Iroquois West boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Dick Butkus.

His favorite team is ... Illinois football.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Rose Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Ella Myers, SB, BHRA, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ELLA MYERS

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Grace Lyons.

Her favorite team is ... the Oklahoma Sooners.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

Tayon Swift, TR, Rantoul, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

TAYON SWIFT

Rantoul boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

Serena Throneburg,, SB, CG/B, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

SERENA THRONEBURG

Cerro Gordo/Bement softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

