CLAYTON LEONARD
Iroquois West boys’ track and field
His favorite athlete is ... Dick Butkus.
His favorite team is ... Illinois football.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Rose Bowl.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
ELLA MYERS
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Grace Lyons.
Her favorite team is ... the Oklahoma Sooners.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
TAYON SWIFT
Rantoul boys’ track and field
His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
SERENA THRONEBURG
Cerro Gordo/Bement softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.