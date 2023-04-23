BRIANNA BARNA

Chrisman softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the Cardinals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

NYLA KYLES

Uni High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Juventus F.C.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... swimming.

DERREK RICHARDS

Salt Fork baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Karson Stevenson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco Giants.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

REESE WEBER

Westville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gabe Spezia.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).