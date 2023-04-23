BRIANNA BARNA
Chrisman softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the Cardinals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
NYLA KYLES
Uni High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Juventus F.C.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic swimming.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... swimming.
DERREK RICHARDS
Salt Fork baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Karson Stevenson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco Giants.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
REESE WEBER
Westville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gabe Spezia.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.