KATE AHMARI

Uni High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Madeleine Keenan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... curling.

LIAM ALT

Unity boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Heat.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

LOGAN LILLARD

Villa Grove softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

LYNAE WARD

Danville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Olivia Rojas.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S.A. track and field.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

