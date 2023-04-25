JACK BARBER
Schlarman boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Norman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
WYATT JULIUS
Arthur Christian baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
DARYL OKEKE
Judah Christian boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Grant Holloway.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Cleveland Cavaliers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
GAVIN PARKERSON
Armstrong-Potomac baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Strider.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... cycling.