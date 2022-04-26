PORTER CONN
LeRoy baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Lorenzen.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a jousting event.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
RYAN GREISER
Fisher boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... AJ Dillon.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
BRYCE SLUIS
Cissna Park baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Anderson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
ASHLYN VOYLES
Blue Ridge softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abi Akers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.