Porter Conn, BB, LeRoy, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

PORTER CONN

LeRoy baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Lorenzen.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a jousting event.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Ryan Greiser, TR, FISH, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

RYAN GREISER

Fisher boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... AJ Dillon.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Bryce Sluis, BB, Cissna, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BRYCE SLUIS

Cissna Park baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Anderson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Ashlyn Voyles, SB, BR, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ASHLYN VOYLES

Blue Ridge softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abi Akers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.

