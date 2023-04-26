BRIANNA DIXON

Rantoul girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... South Carolina women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

EMILY MILLER

Watseka girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

NIKITA TAYLOR

Oakwood girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Gill.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

SHANNON WEIBLE

Academy High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).