BRIANNA DIXON
Rantoul girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... South Carolina women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
EMILY MILLER
Watseka girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
NIKITA TAYLOR
Oakwood girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Gill.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
SHANNON WEIBLE
Academy High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.