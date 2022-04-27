Listen to this article
faces--poulter
Jonathan Poulter TR, SJO, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JONATHAN POULTER

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Johnson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... hockey.

faces--rafferty
Owen Rafferty ,BB, PC, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

OWEN RAFFERTY

Prairie Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ivan Miller.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the cornhole championships.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... slow-pitch softball.

faces--slazas
Justin Slazas, TR, WEST, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JUSTIN SLAZAS

Westville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

faces--tackett
Jacob Tackett, TR, MONT, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JACOB TACKETT

Monticello boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jameis Winston.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

