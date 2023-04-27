03132023 2 James Cody tr

James Cody, Georgetown-Ridgefarm/Chrisman, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JAMES CODY

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Symmonds.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2024 Paris Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

03132023 2 Beatrice Ebel soc

Beatrice Ebel, Urbana, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023.

BEATRICE EBEL

Urbana girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lucy Bronze.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Red Stars.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

03132023 Avery Garrett sb 2
Buy Now

Averi Garrett, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

AVERI GARRETT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Uden.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... water polo.

03132023 Kinzer Lee bb 1

Kinzer Lee, Tri-County, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KINZER LEE

Tri-County baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul Goldschmidt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).