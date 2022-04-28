Listen to this article
Katie Honchell, SB, SULL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KATIE HONCHELL

Sullivan softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Eva Hopkins, TR, Arcola, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

EVA HOPKINS

Arcola girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ...Trevor Lawrence.

Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the college football national championship.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Markus Miguel, TR , GCMS, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MARKUS MIGUEL

GCMS boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.

His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...football.

Abbie Vessel, SOC, STM, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ABBIE VESSEL

St. Thomas More girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Douglas.

Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... UCA Nationals.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cheer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

