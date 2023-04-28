TY CARLSON
Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
MAX COOK
Milford baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Moon.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
TRISTAN RUPPERT
Sullivan baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
GAVIN SPITZ
Cissna Park baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.