03132023 2 Ty Carlson bb

Ty Carlson, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

TY CARLSON

Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

03132023 Max Cook bb 2
Buy Now

Max Cook, Milford, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MAX COOK

Milford baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Moon.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

03132023 Tristan Ruppert bb 1

Tristan Ruppert, Sullivan, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

TRISTAN RUPPERT

Sullivan baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

03132023 1 Gavin Spitz bb

Gavin Spitz, Cissna Park, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

GAVIN SPITZ

Cissna Park baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).