Listen to this article
faces--collins
Buy Now

Trinity Collins, SB, GRF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

TRINITY COLLINS

Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gentry Howard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

faces--mctaggart
Buy Now

Sydney McTaggart, SB, WAT, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

SYDNEY McTAGGART

Watseka softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

faces--russell
Buy Now

Macie Russell, SB, SF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MACIE RUSSELL

Salt Fork softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cross-country.

faces--williams
Buy Now

Alyssa Williams, TR, TUSC, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ALYSSA WILLIAMS

Tuscola girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Connor Lewis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Jamaican bobsled team.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... college wrestling.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos