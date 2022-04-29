TRINITY COLLINS
Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gentry Howard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
SYDNEY McTAGGART
Watseka softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
MACIE RUSSELL
Salt Fork softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cross-country.
ALYSSA WILLIAMS
Tuscola girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Connor Lewis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Jamaican bobsled team.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... college wrestling.