ARIEL CLARKSTON
Westville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Alo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
PIETER DUURSMA
Uni High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kenenisa Bekele.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
MATTHEW HALL
Argenta-Oreana baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
TOBI WEST
Hoopeston Area softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college volleyball championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.