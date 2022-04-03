Listen to this article

BRYCE BURNETT

Westville baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

MOLLY HERGENROTHER

St. Thomas More girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Notre Dame.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cheer.

ARYAN SACHDEV

Uni High boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Arav Jagroop.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

HANNAH STICKELS

Centennial girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

