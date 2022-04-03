BRYCE BURNETT
Westville baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
MOLLY HERGENROTHER
St. Thomas More girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Notre Dame.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cheer.
ARYAN SACHDEV
Uni High boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Arav Jagroop.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
HANNAH STICKELS
Centennial girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.