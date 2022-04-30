JACK ARMSTRONG
Tri-County baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Haven Hatfield.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
DAMIAN KNOLL
Unity baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
JACK SOLAVA
Urbana boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rafael Nadal.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... golf.
ABIGAIL TESKE
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... figure skating.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.