JACK ARMSTRONG

Tri-County baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Haven Hatfield.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

DAMIAN KNOLL

Unity baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

JACK SOLAVA

Urbana boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rafael Nadal.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... golf.

ABIGAIL TESKE

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... figure skating.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

