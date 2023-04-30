03132023 Tyler Burch tr 1

Tyler Burch, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

TYLER BURCH

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Jodi Domingo, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JODI DOMINGO

Centennial girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jalen Green.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Abby Lee Dance Company.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... ping-pong.

Emma Edwards, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

EMMA EDWARDS

ALAH girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

Brayden Ketchum, Watseka, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRAYDEN KETCHUM

Watseka baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Morris.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

Cole Marshall, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

COLE MARSHALL

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brandin Podziemski.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Lucy Maxwell, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LUCY MAXWELL

Monticello girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... dance.

Martin Mondala, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MARTIN MONDALA

St. Thomas More boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jose Andino Guerra.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Park District Blue Team.

➜ If he could attend any one event, it would be ... a Bruno Mars concert.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

Meg Rossow, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MEG ROSSOW

Champaign Central girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jim Rossow.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Detroit Lions.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.

Luke Zimmerman, Villa Grove, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LUKE ZIMMERMAN

Villa Grove baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Micah Parsons.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

