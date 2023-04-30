TYLER BURCH
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
JODI DOMINGO
Centennial girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jalen Green.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Abby Lee Dance Company.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... ping-pong.
EMMA EDWARDS
ALAH girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
BRAYDEN KETCHUM
Watseka baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Morris.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
COLE MARSHALL
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brandin Podziemski.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
LUCY MAXWELL
Monticello girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... dance.
MARTIN MONDALA
St. Thomas More boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jose Andino Guerra.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Park District Blue Team.
➜ If he could attend any one event, it would be ... a Bruno Mars concert.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
MEG ROSSOW
Champaign Central girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jim Rossow.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Detroit Lions.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.
LUKE ZIMMERMAN
Villa Grove baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Micah Parsons.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.