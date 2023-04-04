TUFF ELSON

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

KAILEY FRISCHKORN

Salt Fork softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Timmy Wilson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

JAHNI LAVICKA

Milford/Cissna Park girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Royce Newman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Milford.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

MITCHEL MYERS

Arcola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Braden Shonkwiler.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... cup stacking.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... water polo.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).