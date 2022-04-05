Listen to this article
faces--martlage
Kelsey Martlage, SB, SJO, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KELSEY MARTLAGE

St. Joseph-Ogden softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... tennis.

faces--mayfield
Karena Mayfield, TR, Danville, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KARENA MAYFIELD

Danville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

faces--mutchmore
Carly Mutchmore, SB, PBL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CARLY MUTCHMORE

Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... tennis.

faces--solava
Joe Solava, TEN, URB, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JOE SOLAVA

Urbana boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Australian Open.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.

