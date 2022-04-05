KELSEY MARTLAGE
St. Joseph-Ogden softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... tennis.
KARENA MAYFIELD
Danville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
CARLY MUTCHMORE
Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... tennis.
JOE SOLAVA
Urbana boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Australian Open.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.