03132023 Robert Byron tr 1

Robert Byron, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ROBERT BYRON

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Crouser.

➜ His favorite team is ... Team USA.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03302023 Dalton Carmien bb 1

Dalton Carmien, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

DALTON CARMIEN

St. Thomas More baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Grace Deering soc

Grace Deering, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

GRACE DEERING

Champaign Central girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... golf.

03132023 1 Payton Kaiser soc

Payton Kaiser, Centennial, News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

PAYTON KAISER

Centennial girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).