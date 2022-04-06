Listen to this article
Anna Quinlan, TR, Rantoul, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ANNA QUINLAN

Rantoul girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Cole.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

Dawson Raines, TR, BR, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

DAWSON RAINES

Blue Ridge boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tony Hawk.

➜ His favorite team is ... Zero Skateboards.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic skateboarding.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... skateboarding.

Emerson Thorlton, TR, BHRA, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

EMERSON THORLTON

BHRA boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Garnett.

➜ His favorite team is ... the BHRA Blue Devils.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.

Chase Wagers, BB, MS, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CHASE WAGERS

Mahomet-Seymour baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Hendricks.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

