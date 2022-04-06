ANNA QUINLAN
Rantoul girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Cole.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
DAWSON RAINES
Blue Ridge boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tony Hawk.
➜ His favorite team is ... Zero Skateboards.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic skateboarding.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... skateboarding.
EMERSON THORLTON
BHRA boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Garnett.
➜ His favorite team is ... the BHRA Blue Devils.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.
CHASE WAGERS
Mahomet-Seymour baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Hendricks.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.