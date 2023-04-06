LAUREN BOSSINGHAM
Le Roy softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... pickleball.
CAMERON FEUERBORN
Danville baseball
His favorite athlete is ... Jack Robertson.
His favorite team is ... the Detroit Tigers.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hockey.
LIZBETH RAMOS
Fisher girls’ track and field
Her favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.
Her favorite team is ... C.D. Guadalajara.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
PHOEBE REYNOLDS
Blue Ridge girls’ track and field
Her favorite athlete is ... Terrence Shannon Jr.
Her fa vorite team is ...Illinois men’s basketball.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Final Four.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.