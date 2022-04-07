CARTER HALL
Champaign Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... wrestling.
KAYDENCE KUESTER
Milford/Cissna Park girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
CASSANDRA MARRY
Fisher girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chloe Kim.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a University of Illinois event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
GARRETT TAYLOR
Salt Fork boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.