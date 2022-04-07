Listen to this article

CARTER HALL

Champaign Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... wrestling.

KAYDENCE KUESTER

Milford/Cissna Park girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

CASSANDRA MARRY

Fisher girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chloe Kim.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a University of Illinois event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

GARRETT TAYLOR

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

