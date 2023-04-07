BRE CROSE
Hoopeston Area girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CJ Stroud.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Lake Land.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ALISHA FREDERICK
ALAH softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ADDISYN PETTRY
Tuscola girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addyson Ring.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... pickleball.
BEN SCHMIDT
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dalton Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.