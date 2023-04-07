03132023 1 Brielle Crose tr

Brielle Crose, Hoopeston Area, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRE CROSE

Hoopeston Area girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CJ Stroud.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Lake Land.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

Alisha Frederick, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ALISHA FREDERICK

ALAH softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Addisyn Pettry, Tuscola, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ADDISYN PETTRY

Tuscola girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addyson Ring.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... pickleball.

Ben Schmidt, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BEN SCHMIDT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dalton Jones.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

