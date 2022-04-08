Listen to this article

ERIN HENKEL

St. Thomas More girls' track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ... the Wisconsin Badgers.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

MATTIE KENNEL

Armstrong-Potomac girls' track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Eli Mojonnier.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

CASSANDRA MARRY

Fisher girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Chloe Kim.

Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a University of Illinois event.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

GARRETT TAYLOR

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.

His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

