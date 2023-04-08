BRAYDEN BRUENS

Cissna Park baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Mike Trout.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

KIRSTYN LUCHT

Milford softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Jocelyn Alo.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • golf.

TRENTON RYAN

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Mike Tyson.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • little people wrestling.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • boxing.

AUDREY SCHNAUS

Oakwood softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

