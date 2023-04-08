BRAYDEN BRUENS
Cissna Park baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Mike Trout.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
KIRSTYN LUCHT
Milford softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Jocelyn Alo.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Women’s College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- golf.
TRENTON RYAN
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Mike Tyson.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- little people wrestling.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- boxing.
AUDREY SCHNAUS
Oakwood softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.