Listen to this article

CADEN BAER

Tuscola baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Quinn.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

ABBY BEHRENS

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.

MACI CLODFELDER

Villa Grove softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Frankie Izard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.

PAIGE WHITE

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/

Chrisman girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic archery.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos