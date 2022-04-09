CADEN BAER
Tuscola baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Quinn.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
ABBY BEHRENS
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.
MACI CLODFELDER
Villa Grove softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Frankie Izard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.
PAIGE WHITE
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/
Chrisman girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic archery.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.