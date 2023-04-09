03132023 2 Abby Boland sb

Abby Boland, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ABBY BOLAND

Champaign Central softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 Abby Bunting soc 2

Abby Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ABBY BUNTING

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

03132023 Yamilka Casanova tr 1

Yamilka Casanova, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

YAMILKA CASANOVA

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Payton Carter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

03132023 Alyson Clements tr 2

Alyson Clements, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ALYSON CLEMENTS

St. Thomas More girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Izzy Jimenez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... badminton.

03132023 Caya Flesner sb 2

Caya Flesner, Rantoul, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CAYA FLESNER

Rantoul softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.

03132023 Reese Patton sb 1

Reese Patton, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

REESE PATTON

Monticello softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luke Goode.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball national championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

03132023 Reece Sarver sb 2

Reece Sarver, Unity, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

REECE SARVER

Unity softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ruby Tarr.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.

03132023 1 Loran Tate tr

Loran Tate, Heritage, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LORAN TATE

Heritage girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aly Raisman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Nia Wilson tr

Nia Wilson, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023.

NIA WILSON

Centennial girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Deion Sanders.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Jacksonville Jaguars.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... football or volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).