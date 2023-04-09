ABBY BOLAND
Champaign Central softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
ABBY BUNTING
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
YAMILKA CASANOVA
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Payton Carter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
ALYSON CLEMENTS
St. Thomas More girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Izzy Jimenez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... badminton.
CAYA FLESNER
Rantoul softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.
REESE PATTON
Monticello softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luke Goode.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball national championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
REECE SARVER
Unity softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ruby Tarr.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.
LORAN TATE
Heritage girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aly Raisman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
NIA WILSON
Centennial girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Deion Sanders.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Jacksonville Jaguars.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... football or volleyball.