ASHLEY ARMSTRONG
Clinton softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
CARLY EADS
Villa Grove girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
NATHAN KIRBY
Salt Fork boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nathan West.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
SCOTT LANE
Arthur Christian baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hockey.