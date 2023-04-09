03132023 2 Ashley Armstrong sb

Ashley Armstrong, Clinton, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ASHLEY ARMSTRONG

Clinton softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Carly Eads, Villa Grove, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CARLY EADS

Villa Grove girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

NATHAN KIRBY

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nathan West.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Scott Lane, Arthur Christian, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

SCOTT LANE

Arthur Christian baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hockey.

