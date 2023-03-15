MITCHELL CROMPTON
Champaign Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Twins.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.
SAMANTHA DUNAVAN
Oakwood softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
BROOKE GARDNER
Centennial girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shericka Jackson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball or weightlifting.
ANTUAN “TJ” LEE
Danville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
KAYLA McKINNEY
Mahomet-Seymour softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Justin Thomas.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.
LILLY MEEKER
Westville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmyn Meeker.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Louisville volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
MARRISSA MILLER
Monticello softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Alo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an MLB game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... wrestling.
CLAY SEAL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Arlington Renegades.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
MITCHELL WRIGHT
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Crouser.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.