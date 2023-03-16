CARTER DICKEY
Fisher boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luz Long.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... swimming.
GRANT MORGAN
Hoopeston Area baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ian Happ.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Savannah Bananas.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
AMBER-CHRISTINE REED
BHRA girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Douglas.
➜ Her favorite team is ... BHRA.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a figure skating tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
MACKENZIE SWAN
Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyler Swan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... duck hunting.