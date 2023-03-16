CARTER DICKEY

Fisher boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luz Long.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... swimming.

GRANT MORGAN

Hoopeston Area baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ian Happ.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Savannah Bananas.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

AMBER-CHRISTINE REED

BHRA girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Douglas.

➜ Her favorite team is ... BHRA.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a figure skating tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

MACKENZIE SWAN

Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyler Swan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... duck hunting.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).