KeJAUN CARADINE

Rantoul boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a triple jump competition.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

BRADEN CLAMPITT

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Riley Baker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

GRACE COURTNEY

Champaign Central softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

KEDZIE GRIFFIN

Danville girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Duke-UNC game at Duke.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

MADELEINE KEENAN

Uni High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kate Ahmari.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... BASE jumping.

CHARLIE POUND

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Griffin Johnson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a cornhole championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

CALE QUIRAM

St. Thomas More boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

KYARA WELTER

Monticello girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... figure skating.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

