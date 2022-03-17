KeJAUN CARADINE
Rantoul boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a triple jump competition.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
BRADEN CLAMPITT
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Riley Baker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
GRACE COURTNEY
Champaign Central softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.
KEDZIE GRIFFIN
Danville girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Duke-UNC game at Duke.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
MADELEINE KEENAN
Uni High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kate Ahmari.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... BASE jumping.
CHARLIE POUND
Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Griffin Johnson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a cornhole championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
CALE QUIRAM
St. Thomas More boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
KYARA WELTER
Monticello girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... figure skating.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.