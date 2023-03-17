BROOKS CLUVER

Clinton baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

IZZY JIMENEZ

St. Thomas More girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyson Clements.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... bowling.

ZACH RUWE

Heritage boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois track and field.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Chicago Cubs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

LILY SUMMERS

Blue Ridge softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).