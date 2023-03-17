BROOKS CLUVER
Clinton baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
IZZY JIMENEZ
St. Thomas More girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyson Clements.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... bowling.
ZACH RUWE
Heritage boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois track and field.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Chicago Cubs game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
LILY SUMMERS
Blue Ridge softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.