KENDYL HURT
Salt Fork softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Day.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida State softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College Softball World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
NICOLAS McKINLEY
Milford baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
FARRAH MICHAELS
Blue Ridge softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
LUKE ZIMMERMAN
Villa Grove baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Micah Parsons.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.