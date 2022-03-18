Listen to this article

KENDYL HURT

Salt Fork softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Day.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida State softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College Softball World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

NICOLAS McKINLEY

Milford baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

FARRAH MICHAELS

Blue Ridge softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

LUKE ZIMMERMAN

Villa Grove baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Micah Parsons.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos