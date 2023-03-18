HALEY CARLTON
Georgetown-RF/Chrisman girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... professional car wrestling.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
NOAH COMPANY
Le Roy baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kolten Wong.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
AUSTIN CUMMINGS
Tuscola baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Quinn.
➜ His favorite team is ... Tuscola.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... professional bass fishing.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
BRAYDON DOWLER
Villa Grove boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ben Simmons.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the national ping-pong championships.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... ping-pong.
BEN JESSUP
Salt Fork boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tony Foster.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
LANE MORGAN
Armstrong-Potomac baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
AUDREY REMOLE
Unity girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tony Reetz.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Bulls game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
KATE STUHR
Schlarman girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nootsara Tomkom.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Thailand women’s volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a women’s volleyball world championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
KENDYL WRIGHT
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... the Kelce brothers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.