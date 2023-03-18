HALEY CARLTON

Georgetown-RF/Chrisman girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... professional car wrestling.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

NOAH COMPANY

Le Roy baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kolten Wong.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

AUSTIN CUMMINGS

Tuscola baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Quinn.

➜ His favorite team is ... Tuscola.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... professional bass fishing.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

BRAYDON DOWLER

Villa Grove boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ben Simmons.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the national ping-pong championships.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... ping-pong.

BEN JESSUP

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tony Foster.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

LANE MORGAN

Armstrong-Potomac baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

AUDREY REMOLE

Unity girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tony Reetz.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Bulls game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

KATE STUHR

Schlarman girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nootsara Tomkom.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Thailand women’s volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a women’s volleyball world championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

KENDYL WRIGHT

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball

➜ Her favorite athletes are ... the Kelce brothers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).