CARLYN CROZIER

Armstrong-Potomac softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

LUCAS FRANK

Iroquois West baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Jacob DeGrom.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

ALYVIA JACKSON

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

TUCKER YASUNAGA

Judah Christian baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Robinson.

His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... gymnastics.

