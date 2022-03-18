CARLYN CROZIER
Armstrong-Potomac softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
LUCAS FRANK
Iroquois West baseball
His favorite athlete is ... Jacob DeGrom.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
ALYVIA JACKSON
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
TUCKER YASUNAGA
Judah Christian baseball
His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Robinson.
His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... gymnastics.