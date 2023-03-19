03132023 1 Celia Barkley soc

Celia Barkley, Urbana, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CELIA BARKLEY

Urbana girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the women’s World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... swimming.

Chase Clutteur, Milford, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CHASE CLUTTEUR

Milford baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Pedro Cerrano.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Brianna Denault, Watseka, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRIANNA DENAULT

Watseka softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Daytona 500.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Bryson Grant, Iroquois West, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRYSON GRANT

Iroquois West boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

Dillon Jones, Champaign Academy High, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

DILLON JONES

Academy High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dansby Swanson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.

Harsh Patel, UNI, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

HARSH PATEL

Uni High boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Maddy Probus, Sullivan, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MADDY PROBUS

Sullivan softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Reyli Vega, Arcola, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

REYLI VEGA

Arcola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendra Falby.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

Nicole Vermillion, Rantoul, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

NICOLE VERMILLION

Rantoul softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Bostic.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic figure skating.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).