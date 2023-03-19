CELIA BARKLEY
Urbana girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the women’s World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... swimming.
CHASE CLUTTEUR
Milford baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Pedro Cerrano.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
BRIANNA DENAULT
Watseka softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Daytona 500.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
BRYSON GRANT
Iroquois West boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
DILLON JONES
Academy High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dansby Swanson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.
HARSH PATEL
Uni High boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
MADDY PROBUS
Sullivan softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
REYLI VEGA
Arcola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendra Falby.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
NICOLE VERMILLION
Rantoul softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Bostic.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic figure skating.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.