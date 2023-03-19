CLAYTON BAHLER

Prairie Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

DYLAN RAGSDALE

Argenta-Oreana baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... track and field.

EMMA SKOWRONSKI

Arthur Christian girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addi Erwin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

TAYLOR THORMAN

Tri-County girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).