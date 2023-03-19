CLAYTON BAHLER
Prairie Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
DYLAN RAGSDALE
Argenta-Oreana baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... track and field.
EMMA SKOWRONSKI
Arthur Christian girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addi Erwin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
TAYLOR THORMAN
Tri-County girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.