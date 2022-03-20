Listen to this article

WES HARROLD

Clinton baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • wrestling.

ALLIE HOY

Watseka softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Hannah Cruz.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • March Madness.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.

TAYLOR MUSGRAVE

Tuscola softballHer favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.

MARK TRUEX

Arcola baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tai Tuivasa.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Carolina Panthers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Iron Bowl.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

