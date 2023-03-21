HANNAH HOFBAUER

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Callie Jansen.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

MADISYN SCHRAD

Centennial softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Halstead.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

ROHAN THOPE

St. Thomas More boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Reynaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.

MICK WRIGHT

Monticello boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA tournament.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

