HANNAH HOFBAUER
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Callie Jansen.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
MADISYN SCHRAD
Centennial softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Halstead.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ROHAN THOPE
St. Thomas More boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Reynaldo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.
MICK WRIGHT
Monticello boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA tournament.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.