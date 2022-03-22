CECILIA GOODIN
GCMS girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
FERAS HAMAYEL
Urbana boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cole Hocker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... boxing.
JOEL HANSENS
Fisher boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kawhi Leonard.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
GRACE LARSON
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... swimming.