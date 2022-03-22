Listen to this article

CECILIA GOODIN

GCMS girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

FERAS HAMAYEL

Urbana boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cole Hocker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... boxing.

JOEL HANSENS

Fisher boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kawhi Leonard.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

GRACE LARSON

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... swimming.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

