FRANCES DONAHOE

Champaign Central girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

EMILY ELSBERND

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rose Lavelle.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

CASSIE FUGATE

Oakwood girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

EVANGER WILEY

ALAH girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lindsey Vonn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).