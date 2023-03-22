FRANCES DONAHOE
Champaign Central girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
EMILY ELSBERND
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rose Lavelle.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
CASSIE FUGATE
Oakwood girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
EVANGER WILEY
ALAH girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lindsey Vonn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.