JONGMIN PHILIP
Academy High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a soccer match.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
BRI RITCHIE
Unity girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sally Pearson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
LINCOLN STEIDINGER
Prairie Central boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Sam Kendricks.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
BAILEE WHITTAKER
Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gentry Howard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Big Ten championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.