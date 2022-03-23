Listen to this article

JONGMIN PHILIP

Academy High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a soccer match.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

BRI RITCHIE

Unity girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sally Pearson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

LINCOLN STEIDINGER

Prairie Central boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Sam Kendricks.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

BAILEE WHITTAKER

Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gentry Howard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Big Ten championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos