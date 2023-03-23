EPHRAIM JOHNSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... spikeball.

QUINN KUHNS

Fisher baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Max Bruggman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the White Sox.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

COLE PEMBLE

Blue Ridge boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Schumacher.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

TYLER RUNNER

Milford/Cissna Park boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

