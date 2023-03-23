EPHRAIM JOHNSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... spikeball.
QUINN KUHNS
Fisher baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Max Bruggman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the White Sox.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
COLE PEMBLE
Blue Ridge boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Schumacher.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
TYLER RUNNER
Milford/Cissna Park boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.