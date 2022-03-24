Listen to this article

JJ MENDEZ

Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

TRINITY STROISCH

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.

GRIFFIN TREES

Oakwood baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

SAVANNA TYLER

Westville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos